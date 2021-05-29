Gas (GAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.43 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $86.00 million and $11.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $8.49 or 0.00024359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00320974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00792344 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

