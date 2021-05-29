Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $646,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,644,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $39.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

