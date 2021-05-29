Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,373 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $497.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

