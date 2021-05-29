GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

