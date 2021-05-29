GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $145.25 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

