GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,984 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

