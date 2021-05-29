Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,631 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

