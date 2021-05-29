Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

