Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 45 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,358.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,489.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,602.23. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $830.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.