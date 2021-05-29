Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.22 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.54 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

