Comparing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 3 6 3 0 2.00 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential downside of 24.29%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $54.36, indicating a potential upside of 41.79%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 46.70% 7.17% 3.43% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.63 $700.41 million $0.56 31.05 TuSimple $1.84 million 4,355.76 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats TuSimple on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates in two segments: The Core Clinical and Financial Solutions; and The Data, Analytics and Care Coordination. The Core Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides software applications for patient engagement, and integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Data, Analytics and Care Coordination segment offers practice reimbursement, and payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at physician practices, payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.