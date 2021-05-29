Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $682.04

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.04 ($8.91) and traded as high as GBX 709.20 ($9.27). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 699.40 ($9.14), with a volume of 4,538,377 shares traded.

LAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 720.30 ($9.41).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 719.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 682.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.