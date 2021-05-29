sUSD Market Cap Reaches $249.03 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $249.03 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00883807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.72 or 0.09262248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00090694 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 247,987,800 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

