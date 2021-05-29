Ellipsis Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Ellipsis has a market cap of $79.25 million and $4.90 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

