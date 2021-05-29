NAOS Finance Reaches Market Cap of $7.30 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00320974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00792344 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.