Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.92 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $56.84 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.82 or 0.06887237 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00185499 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.