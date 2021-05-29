Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

