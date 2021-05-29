Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $398.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.