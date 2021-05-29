Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

