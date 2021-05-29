Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.