Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 4,622 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

FMB opened at $57.19 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

