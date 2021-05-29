TheStreet Upgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to B

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

KELYA stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,928 shares of company stock worth $199,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

