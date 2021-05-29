TheStreet Upgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to B

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
KELYA stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,928 shares of company stock worth $199,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
