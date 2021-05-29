DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

