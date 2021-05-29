Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Stacey G. Rock Sells 5,092 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.01 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.