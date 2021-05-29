Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $44.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.