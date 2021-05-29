Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Down 72.4% in May

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the April 29th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 5.14. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

