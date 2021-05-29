BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Down 1.5%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) shares dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €39.20 ($46.12) and last traded at €39.50 ($46.47). Approximately 19,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.10 ($47.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.70.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

