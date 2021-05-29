$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post sales of $6.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $16.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.