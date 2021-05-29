Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the April 29th total of 625,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NMRD stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Nemaura Medical has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $312.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nemaura Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nemaura Medical by 110.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

