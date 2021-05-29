CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Up 215.6% in May

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the April 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

