Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Alexander Hume Sells 249 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Alexander Hume sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $14,090.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander Hume also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

