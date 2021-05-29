Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. 41.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.