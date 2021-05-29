Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after buying an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $70.69 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,402. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

