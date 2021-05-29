Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,070 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,565,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,393,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

In other news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $405,837.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,874.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.