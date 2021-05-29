Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,624 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

