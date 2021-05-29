Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,453,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

