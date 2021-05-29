MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,633,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $2,756,885. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $168.06 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

