12,956 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders sold a total of 99,278 shares of company stock worth $4,734,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

