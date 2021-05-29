$11.61 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report $11.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.52 million and the highest is $11.70 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRIX shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

