Canadian Western Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.23.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.