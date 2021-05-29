Canadian Western Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
