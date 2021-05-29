WandX Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $356,101.78 and approximately $186.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00883807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.72 or 0.09262248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00090694 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

