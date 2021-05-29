Diversified Trust Co Purchases 6,347 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE:RBA opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,439. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

