Diversified Trust Co Invests $666,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $223.79. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

