Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.3% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

NYSE NOC opened at $365.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.