Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period.

COLD opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -760.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

