Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $811,708.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $173.66 million and approximately $811,708.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,867,631,622 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

