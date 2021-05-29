Ethereum Gold Trading Up 120.6% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 155.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 120.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00883807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.72 or 0.09262248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00090694 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

