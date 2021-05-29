Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $97.54 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

