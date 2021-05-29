Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

