Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

